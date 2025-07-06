Notre Dame Football: July 6 Injury & Recruiting News to Know
Notre Dame football had recruiting highs this weekend, but unfortunately, Sunday morning brought tough injury news for the Fighting Irish ahead of the 2025 regular season. Here are the headlines you need to know about regarding Notre Dame football for July 6:
4. Hannah Hidalgo Leads Team USA to Championship Round
Team USA women's basketball is participating in the FIBA Americup this week and on Saturday used a huge performance from Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo to earn a spot in the gold medal game. Hidalgo scored a game-high 19 points in Team USA's win over Canada on Saturday. Team USA takes on a very tough Brazil team on Sunday for the gold.
3. Devin Fitzgerald Commits to Notre Dame
For the second time in two days, Notre Dame landed the commitment of the son of a former NFL star on Saturday. That's when Devin Fitzgerald, son of NFL great Larry Fitzgerald, committed to the Fighting Irish in the 2026 recruiting class. Fitzgerald is rated as a three-star prospect and chose Notre Dame over Clemson, Stanford, and UCLA.
More: Larry Fitzgerald's Career Stats vs. Notre Dame
2. Another Recruiting Win Coming for Notre Dame on Sunday?
Notre Dame has been red-hot on the recruiting trail, and the hope is that it continues on Sunday when four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson will announce his college decision. Robinson has Notre Dame listed as a finalist as well as Arizona and Miami (FL).
1. Charles Jagusah Injured in UTV Accident
For the second year in a row, Charles Jagusah will not be available for Notre Dame in the season opener. The projected starter at offensive guard was involved in a UTV accident over the weekend and broke his arm. No word on the exact length of recovery time for the junior, but thank goodness it was a broken arm and not something even more serious.