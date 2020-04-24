Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft - Day 2

Day two of the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 7:00 PM (Eastern), and like last night you can find draft coverage on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

After Notre Dame was shut out in the first round, day two (rounds two and three) is expected to be much busier. The latest mock drafts have at least four Notre Dame players being selected tonight, and one actually has five players being selected.

Before we begin you can take a look at the run down of the latest mock drafts by checking out this article.

Tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Julian Okwara, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and defensive end Khalid Kareem are the former Notre Dame players being projected to go tonight.

During round one I provided analysis of every pick, and you can find that HERE. During rounds two and three I will not be providing the same kind of pick-by-pick analysis, but we'll be talking about each pick and providing analysis of the Notre Dame picks and a few other selections. In the comments section below react to what your favorite NFL team does, and if you want my full analysis for your team just ask and you'll get my answer.

Be sure to stay locked into this blog and the comments section below all night!

DAY TWO UPDATES

