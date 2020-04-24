IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft - Day 2

Bryan Driskell

Day two of the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 7:00 PM (Eastern), and like last night you can find draft coverage on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. 

After Notre Dame was shut out in the first round, day two (rounds two and three) is expected to be much busier. The latest mock drafts have at least four Notre Dame players being selected tonight, and one actually has five players being selected.

Before we begin you can take a look at the run down of the latest mock drafts by checking out this article.

Tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Julian Okwara, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and defensive end Khalid Kareem are the former Notre Dame players being projected to go tonight.

During round one I provided analysis of every pick, and you can find that HERE. During rounds two and three I will not be providing the same kind of pick-by-pick analysis, but we'll be talking about each pick and providing analysis of the Notre Dame picks and a few other selections. In the comments section below react to what your favorite NFL team does, and if you want my full analysis for your team just ask and you'll get my answer.

Be sure to stay locked into this blog and the comments section below all night!

DAY TWO UPDATES

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments (3)
No. 1-1
Ohio Irish
Ohio Irish

I would like to see your thoughts on how the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers are doing. I know the Packers first round pick was a head scratcher but with Aaron Aging, I kind of see why they made the pick but still a head scratcher, nonetheless.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft

Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest NFL Draft analysis

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Notre Dame Lands Elite 5-Star Point Guard

The Niele Ivey era kicked off in impressive fashion as Notre Dame landed a five-star point guard in the 2021 class

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Day Two Of The NFL Draft Should Be Busy For Notre Dame Players

Notre Dame could have as many as five players taken in day two of the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

ESPN FPI Projects A 9-3 Season For Notre Dame In 2020

The Football Power Index at ESPN gives Notre Dame very little chance in three contests in 2020.

Bryan Driskell

by

T. Patrick

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Mock Drafts

Five different Notre Dame players found themselves in a number of Day 2 mock drafts

Bryan Driskell

Elite 2022 DB Is A Notre Dame Fit

Notre Dame is making a push for one of the nation's best corners from the 2022 class, and he's an ideal fit for the Irish

Brian Smith

Cole Kmet To The Patriots Picking Up Steam

The latest mock draft from NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Cole Kmet heading to the Patriots

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Mock Draft Roundup: All The Top Notre Dame Projections

Before the draft kicks off I break down where the Notre Dame players are slated to go in the top mock drafts.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Analysis Of Dane Brugler's Top 300 Rankings For The 2020 NFL Draft

Breaking down the rankings and analysis of the seven Notre Dame players in Dane Brugler's Top 300 for the NFL Draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell