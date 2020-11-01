SI.com
Notre Dame Remains No. 4 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame remained at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls after its 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame has remained in the Top 10 every week this season, including the preseason polls. The Irish have been in the Top 5 in the last six poll releases.

The Fighting Irish will host No. 1 Clemson this weekend, as the Tigers held onto the top spot after a 34-28 come-from-behind victory over Boston College.

North Carolina dropped all the way down to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and fell completely out after losing a 44-41 contest at Virginia this weekend.

If North Carolina doesn't bounce back and get back in the Top 25 it would mean the Irish would only play one ranked opponent this season. Wake Forest is the only other Irish opponent to receive votes in the AP rankings and Boston College is the only opponent to receive votes in the Coaches Poll.

