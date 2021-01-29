Notre Dame Must Figure Out What To Do With Jarrett Patterson

Figuring out what to do with Jarrett Patterson is step number one to forming the 2021 Notre Dame offensive line

Notre Dame must replace four talented and experienced starters from its offensive line, as the program lost 142 career starts from the front. As the staff looks to put together a brand new offensive line in 2021, the first question it must answer is what to do with Jarrett Patterson.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss this topic, and then talk about how once you figure out what to do with Patterson you can then start putting together the rest of the line.

Patterson, of course, was recruited to play left tackle at Notre Dame, and in the podcast the staff talks about why that, ultimately, is where Patterson should be moved to once he returns from the injury that cost him the final four games of the 2020 season.

Once that is figured out, next is deciding what to do with Josh Lugg, who is Notre Dame's next most experienced player, and someone who is quite talented in his own right. Lugg, of course, has started games at Notre Dame at right tackle, right guard and center.

After that the rest of the decisions can be made with far more clarity.

