PFF: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A First Round Pick

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a first-round pick in the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus. Lead draft analyst Mike Renner has Owusu-Koramoah going No. 19 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Another big riser, JOK is your quintessential modern linebacker. Listed at only 215 pounds, he plays like a safety when in space but a linebacker when asked to take on blocks. His versatility to go from slot to box whenever needed is something the Eagles aren’t close to having on their roster."

Despite most opponents working hard to avoid him, Owusu-Koramoah has been one of Notre Dame's most productive defenders. The senior from Hampton, Va. is second on the defense with 26 tackles and leads the defense with six tackles for loss.

Owusu-Koramoah has a sack, an interception and a forced fumble on the season. According to PFF, Owusu-Koramoah has allowed just eight receptions for 61 yards this season.

The last time the Eagles drafted a player from Notre Dame was 2008 when the franchise picked defensive tackle Trevor Laws in the second round.

Notre Dame plays Clemson this weekend, and Renner has three Tigers going in round one. He has quarterback Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the New York Jets, running back Travis Etienne going No. 23 to the Arizona Cardinals and cornerback Derion Kendrick going No. 28 to the Buffalo Bills.

