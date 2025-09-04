Every Notre Dame Football Player on NFL Rosters: Where Do the Irish Rank?
Notre Dame is one of the best programs in college football when it comes to producing NFL talent.
The Fighting Irish have had a player selected in 89 out of the the 90 NFL drafts that have taken place, with 538 players selected all-time, the most in college football. Notre Dame also has had a player selected in 87 straight drafts, the longest streak active streak in college football.
With the new NFL season here, Notre Dame is tied with LSU for the fifth-most players in the NFL at 39 out of the 214 total universities with at least one player in the league.
That number only trails schools like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, who have each won a national championship in the last five seasons.
It puts Notre Dame in elite company and is a testament to what Marcus Freeman has accomplished in the last couple of years since beginning his first full season as head coach in 2022.
Notre Dame Players on Opening Day NFL Rosters (53-Man and Practice Squads)
Xavier Watts S Atlanta
JD Bertrand LB Atlanta
Ronnie Stanley T Baltimore
Kyle Hamilton S Baltimore
Tommy Tremble TE Carolina
Mitchell Evans TE Carolina
JJ Jansen LS Carolina
Scott Daly LS Chicago
Nick McCoud CB Chicago
Miles Boykin WR Chicago
Durham Smythe TE Chicago
Cole Kmet TE Chicago
Khalid Kareem DE Cincinnati
Howard Cross DT Cincinnati
Julian Okwara DE Cleveland
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Cleveland
Marist Liufau LB Dallas
Brandon Aubrey PK Dallas
Mike McGlinchey OT Denver
Thomas Harper S Detroit
Chris Smith DT Detroit
Brock Wright TE Detroit
Aaron Banks OG Green Bay
Jarrett Patterson OG Houston
Donovan Hinish DE Houston
Blake Fisher OT Houston
Riley Leonard QB Indianapolis
Quenton Nelson G Indianapolis
Beaux Collins WR Indianapolis
Jack Kiser LB Jacksonville
Spencer Shrader PK Kansas City
Jerry Tillery DT Kansas City
Drue Tranquill LB Kansas City
Michael Mayer TE Las Vegas
Joe Alt OT Los Angeles Chargers
Cam Hart CB Los Angeles Chargers
Alohi Gilman S Los Angeles Chargers
Kyren Williams RB Los Angels Rams
Liam Eichenberg OL Miami
Harrison Smith DB Minnesota
Kevin Austin TE New Orleans
Blake Grupe PK New Orleans
Jordan Clark S New York Giants
Audric Estime RB Philadelphia
Max Hurleman WR Pittsburgh
Ben Skowronek WR Pittsburgh
Rylie Mills DT Seattle
Julian Love CB Seattle
Robert Hainsey OL Tampa Bay
Benjamin Morrison CB Tampa Bay
Sheldon Day DT Washington
Sam Hartman QB Washington
Javontae Jean-Baptiste DE Washington
Of the 39 former Fighting Irish on active rosters to begin the 2025 NFL season, 13 were drafted in the last three years and have played under Freeman, meaning he's helped produce a third of Notre Dame's NFL talent.
That number doesn't even include players on the IR or the practice squad to begin the season, as that pushes the number of total Fighting Irish in the NFL to 53.
Running back Jeremiyah Love was quiet in Notre Dame's season-opening 27-24 loss to then-No. 10 Miami, with just 58 all-purpose yards, but he's widely regarded as a first-round pick in this year's draft.
Love, along with Notre Dame's other NFL hopefuls this year, should continue the Fighting Irish's strong turnout in recent drafts as they contend for a spot in the CFP and a shot at the national championship.