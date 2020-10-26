SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Pitt Edition

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame improved to 5-0 after going on the road and dominating Pitt. The 45-3 victory marked the widest margin of victory for a Brian Kelly team on the road. 

Irish Breakdown broke down the game and provided you a lot of news and analysis of the victory. Before we move onto Georgia Tech, let’s wrap up all from the post-game victory over the Panthers.

Game Observations: Offense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish offense based on what I observed from the press box.

Game Observations: Defense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish defense based on what I observed from the press box.

Players of the Game — Primary standouts on offense, defense and special teams from the game.

Key Takeaways: Offense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways: Defense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish defense.

Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos From Notre Dame Victory Over Pitt

Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Pitt, Strong Defensive Performance

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Receivers, Future Rotation

Brian Kelly Talks Injury To Kevin Austin

Notre Dame Falls To No. 4 In The Polls

Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week Eight

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #3 Notre Dame at Pitt

All the news, analysis and discussion about Notre Dame's matchup against Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Frank Kelly

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

All the latest updates, news and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Notre Dame Passing Game Needs To Vastly Improve ... And It Can

The tools are in place for Notre Dame's pass attack to get much better, but real changes are needed.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Wide Receivers, Future Rotation

Notre Dame head coach talked about the play of his wide receivers in the win over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Pitt

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 45-3 victory over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Billyo

PFF: Ian Book Ranks 10th Among ACC Quarterbacks

Notre Dame quarterback ranks 10th among ACC starting quarterbacks through seven weeks of the season

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Notre Dame Falls To No. 4 In The Polls

Despite a convincing victory over Pitt, Notre Dame fell to No. 4 in the AP and Coaches Polls

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishin2025

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Victory Over Pitt: Defense

Key takeaways of the Notre Dame defense from its dominant performance over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Pitt, Strong Defensive Performance

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about the performance of his defense following the win over Pittsburgh

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Beats Pitt

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its convincing victory over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell