Notre Dame Practice Video: August 16

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame held its first fall practice in pads on Sunday, which meant there was some scrimmaging going on with the Fighting Irish football team.

We did not have access to that practice, but Notre Dame released a few clips from the session, showing off a few big plays from the practice.

The first play is a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brendon Clark to junior wide receiver Lawrence Keys III. 

This is an absolute rope from Clark, who gets the ball over top of sixth-year senior cornerback Shaun Crawford to Keys, who makes a strong grab. 

Here's a long touchdown reception from freshman wide receiver Jordan Johnson:

This long gain came off of a screen, showing Johnson's big-play ability after the catch. There were a few observations from this clip. 

You see Johnson showing off his speed. You also see a strong perimeter block from sophomore guard Hunter Spears, and it is that block that opens up the big play for Johnson.

Sophomore center Zeke Correll had the final block on the play, the one that gave Johnson the room to finish off the play for a touchdown.

Another is that senior Joshua Lugg is at right tackle, raising questions about whether or not the staff is giving him a chance to compete for a starting job after he performed so well when he stepped into the lineup last season. That doesn't mean he isn't also getting snaps at left guard, but it would seem unlikely.

Here is a long run from sophomore running back Kyren Williams:

Williams made junior safety Houston Griffith look bad in space on the long run. There was some impressive downfield blocking from wide receiver Javon McKinley on the play as well.

The first-team offense was on the field, so Williams is clearly getting opportunities to make a push for serious playing time at running back.

The defense had a big play in the provided clips as well. Check out this interception by defensive end Ovie Oghoufo, with an assist from cornerback Cam Hart.

Clark tries to hit junior wide receiver Micah Jones on an out cut, but Hart reads it and drives extremely quickly on the ball, tipping it into the air. Oghoufo hustles out to the sideline and makes the interception before going out of bounds. Great play all around.

Note: All videos and photos are courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Football

