Notre Dame Veteran Linebacker Lands on Butkus Award Watch List
Veteran Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser is looked at as a leader of a position group that is only improving.
The graduate senior, in his sixth fall on campus at Notre Dame, is looking to go out with a bang his final year in blue and gold.
On Tuesday it was announced that Kiser was named to the Butkus Award Watch List that annually goes to the nation's top linebacker.
A quick look at Kiser's stat line doesn't tell the whole story. He's only credited with three starts in 2023 but with the defense Notre Dame plays, his exact position often wasn't on the field on first down - hence the lack of starts.
Kiser totaled a career-high 62 tackles last season and looks to expand on that number this fall. He has also been nominated to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Watch List and Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
