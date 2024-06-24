Notre Dame Football Preview 2024 Keys to the Season: Top Player, Game, Transfer
Notre Dame Football 2024 Keys to the Season
Note: This is adapted from the CollegeFootballNews.com preview, taking a generalized view for a more national audience. We'll break down the 2024 Irish in far more granular detail here over the coming weeks as we ramp up to the start of the season.
Notre Dame Biggest Key
Hold up against the run.
The Irish run defense should be a brick wall, and it has to hold up in every game.
The team was great overall last season, but everything changed when the other team couldn’t do anything on the ground. Notre Dame was 8-0 when allowing fewer than four yards per carry, and 2-3 when giving up more - and one of those wins was the late thriller against Duke.
Really, how much does this mean? Since 2017, the Irish are 51-2 when allowing fewer than four yards per pop.
Notre Dame Key Player
Charles Jagusah, OT RFr.
The Irish have other options to play around with at tackle, but it would make life a whole lot easier if Jagusah could lock down Joe Alt’s old spot on the left side and be close to THAT good.
This is hardly a big worry - he has the NFL 6-7, 330-pound size and frame to go along with the feet to handle the gig - but if he struggles at all doesn’t play up to the high expectations, it will matter.
Notre Dame Football Top Transfer, Biggest Transfer Loss
Top Transfer In: Riley Leonard, QB Sr.
The 6-4, 216-pounder has all of the pieces in place. He’s got the NFL size, an accurate arm, and he’s a dangerous runner who has to be accounted for on every play.
A great basketball player from a hoop playing family, he’s a true baller when he has to be - his 98-yard rushing day with a score was enough to keep the offense moving in the shocker over Clemson to open up last year.
He has the skills to grow into a top NFL prospect, but he has to get over the ankle injury that held him down last year.
Top Transfer Out: Holden Staes, TE Jr.
Mitchell Evans is in for a big year for the Irish at the spot, but considering how good the coaching staff is at making tight ends great, it would’ve been nice to have the 6-4, 242-pound Staes back.
He caught 15 passes with four going for scores, and now he’ll be in the Tennessee mix.
Notre Dame Key Game
at Texas A&M, Aug. 31
Everyone will be pumped for the matchup with Florida State on November 9th, and the regular season finale at USC will be a really big deal, as always.
However, for an Irish team with realistic aspirations of a special season, securing a victory in College Station before September starts would be massive.
There are plenty of landmines ahead on the schedule, but winning this game would crank up the expectations of an 8-0 record before the Seminoles come to town.