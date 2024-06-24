Notre Dame Football Preview 2024: Win Total Prediction: What to Expect This Season
Notre Dame Football 2024 Win Total Prediction: What to Expect This Season
Finish in fifth.
Sixth wouldn’t be bad, and seventh would be okay too, but landing at No. 5 would be ideal.
Actually, that’s not quite right, at least in how it sounds.
Notre Dame should realistically aim to be ranked in the top four of the final College Football Playoff rankings. However, since it can't compete for a conference championship - which guarantees a top-four spot and a first-round bye in the expanded CFP - the highest seed the Irish can achieve is fifth.
That’s not the worst scenario. Consider this - all top teams will have to play 13 games. The top four in the CFP will have dealt with a neutral-site game in a conference championship. If the Irish secure the fifth spot, their 13th game will likely be a home matchup against teams like Liberty, Memphis, or Boise State.
But first, the team must win at least ten games - ideally 11 to secure that fifth seed - to qualify for the newly-expanded 12-team tournament.
Barring a rash of injuries, the team is good enough to do it - anything less than ten victories and this schedule would be a massive disappointment.
At Texas A&M, at home against Florida State, and at USC. There might be a slip somewhere else in the mix - like at Georgia Tech or at home against Louisville - but win two of those three games and the Irish should get in.
Notre Dame Win Total Set
Set The Notre Dame Win Total At … 10
Likely Wins: Army (in Bronx), Miami University, Navy (in East Rutherford), Northern Illinois, Virginia
50/50 Games: Florida State, at Georgia Tech, Louisville, at Purdue, Stanford, at Texas A&M, at USC
Likely Losses: No likely sure-thing losses
2024 Notre Dame Football Schedule
Aug 31 at Texas A&M
Sept 7 Northern Illinois
Sept 14 at Purdue
Sept 21 Miami University
Sept 28 Louisville
Oct 5 OPEN DATE
Oct 12 Stanford
Oct 19 at Georgia Tech
Oct 26 vs Navy (in East Rutherford)
Nov 2 OPEN DATE
Nov 9 Florida State
Nov 16 Virginia
Nov 23 Army (in Bronx)
Nov 30 at USC
