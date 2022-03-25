Notre Dame Pro Day Results and Recap

Heading into the Notre Dame 2022 Pro Day all eyes were set on several talented former Irish prospects who all had varying levels of questions to answer. It was largely a day of improvement.

Here are the results, beginning with measurements and jumps:

HGT - Height / WGT - Weight / ARM - Arm Length / WING - Wingspan / VJ - Vertical Jump / BROAD - Broad Jump

Here are the movement results:

40 - 40-yard dash / 20 - 20-yard split / 10 - 10-yard split / PS - 20-yard shuttle / 3CN - 3-Cone

SHOWING IMPROVEMENT

One of the biggest storylines heading into the event was the forty yard dash times for safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams, who were fresh off somewhat disappointing performances at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Both players were able to improve on their previous times, alleviating some of the worry leaving Indianapolis. Various scouts had Hamilton between 4.54 and 4.56 in the forty, improving over his 4.59 mark from the Combine.

Williams had a massive improvement. Several NFL scouts also had him at 4.54-4.56 range on both runs, which is substantial compared to his 4.65 mark in Indianapolis. Once again, Williams looked outstanding in the field drills. Closing the gap between testing numbers and the on-field performance was incalculably important for the talented runner.

Hamilton opted to not perform in the field drills, sticking with his number from Indianapolis. The forty yard dash was his lone opportunity to impress on the field. Aside from that lone event, Hamilton was made available for the media during the event.

The former All-American safety has begun taking zoom meetings with teams since leaving Indianapolis. He mentioned the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints as teams he has met with so far.

THE 3 CONE QUESTION

From the rest of the participants, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was able to post a rock solid 3 cone time of 7.16 seconds, which makes his projection to edge a lot more reasonable.

With a background as a defensive tackle turned defensive end, there were some worries over if he might get caught in the dreaded “tweener” label. That number goes a long way to answering those concerns.

FIRST TIME TESTERS

A couple first time testers really made some waves in front of NFL evaluators, seeing some impressive days from former linebacker Drew White and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish. White posted a nice time in the 40 yard dash, coming in with a 4.65 second time. He also posted a really nice bench press performance, posting 22 reps at 225 pounds.

Hinish, who gets coined as this lunch pail interior player, surprised many with his day of testing. He posted solid numbers in both the vertical jump (27”) and broad jump (9’), followed by unofficial times of 5.09 and 5.03 in the forty yard dash. He was also the top performer on the bench press, putting up 31 reps.

Both Hinish and White looked quick and smooth working in drills after the testing. They both showed well in every facet of the workout.

Former Marshall transfer and Notre Dame offensive guard Cain Madden was also among the participants. He put up 23 reps on the bench, one of the better marks of any player.

Former Notre Dame rover Isaiah Pryor led all players with the best broad jump of the day, coming in at 10’1”. Kicker Jonathan Doerer also did well in the broad, posting an impressive 9’6” mark. That is an accomplishment that any specialist would find impressive.

CONTINUING MOMENTUM

Quarterback Jack Coan and wide receiver Kevin Austin both decided to rest on their Combine Numbers - and rightfully so. Both did have strong days in the throwing portion of the workout. Coan was quick, decisive and showed a nice amount of zip throughout. Austin consistently caught the football, while also showing outstanding hip sink to get in and out of breaks.

In total, there were only six balls that hit the turf during the throwing portion of the 57 total routes that were run. Four of them were slightly errant throws and both Williams and Austin had one drop during the duration. Both players continued their massive momentum throughout the process.

RECRUITING NOTE

A quick recruiting nugget, it appeared that 2023 Bloomington (Ind.) South safety Daeh McCullough was hanging out with Notre Dame Safeties Coach Chris O’Leary during the Pro Day. Of course, there is some context with his father, Deland McCullough, being a part of the staff. Still, it is very interesting that that was who he was spending a large portion of time with.

PRO DAY NOTES

Former Notre Dame players Donte Vaughn, Asmar Bilal and Jonathan Jones were also participants in the event. That made a total of 14 players who were in attendance for next level evaluators.

In whole it was a big turnout from the NFL side. Irish Breakdown verified at least 16 NFL teams in attendance, including the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Matt LaFleur was personally in attendance as a part of the Green Bay Packers staff.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter