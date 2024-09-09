Watch: Highlights of Joe Alt's Tremendous NFL Debut with LA Chargers
The first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season came and went with a former Notre Dame star having quite the rookie debut.
In Los Angeles, the Chargers had a divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and in it came one of the league's best edge rushers in Maxx Crosby.
It's safe to say that the rookie from Notre Dame was more than up for the challenge as he stonewalled Crosby all afternoon.
The Chargers didn't exactly light up the scoreboard early but you could see the difference having protection up front meant for veteran quarterback Justin Herbert.
Also helped out was running back J.K. Dobbins, who ran for 135 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers 22-10 victory over the Raiders.
You can see each one of Alt's matchups with Crosby below.
Joe Alt and the 1-0 Los Angeles Chargers will be back in action next Sunday as they travel to take on the lowly Carolina Panthers.
