Notre Dame's Quarterback Room Is Strong, And Getting Stronger

Notre Dame has gone through quite an overhaul at quarterback over the last year, and the result is the Irish being in position to see much-needed improvement in production and play behind the center.

In our latest Irish Breakdown show we look at the present and future of the Notre Dame quarterback position.

A year ago, Notre Dame went into the season with talented but unproven sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starter. The Irish also had then junior Drew Pyne, who is more of a backup player than a starter, as well as true freshman Steve Angeli. It was an unproven depth chart with not a lot of big time talent after Buchner.

Things have changed dramatically since the end of the regular season. Pyne has transferred to Arizona State, but the Irish landed former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman and talented freshman Kenny Minchey. Buchner is also a year older, and despite missing much of the season, his strong performance in the bowl game win over South Carolina has him a year older and better.

Hartman finished his Wake Forest career as the program's all-time leader in passing yards (12,967), passing touchdowns (110), completions (944) and pass attempts (1,597). He also owns Wake Forest's single season records for passing yards (4,228 in 2021), pass completions (299 in 2021), pass attempts (508 in 2021) and touchdowns (39 in 2021). This past season he set a program record with a 159.4 passer rating.

Minchey is a consensus four-star recruit that ranked as a Top 100 recruit according to Sports Illustrated.

With Buchner also gaining a year of experience there is no doubt that Notre Dame enters 2023 with a much deeper, far more productive and far more talented quarterback room.

That puts a lot of pressure on quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who has the talent and depth chart needed to get a great deal more production from the quarterback room than we've seen in recent seasons.

During our show we break down the expectations for Rees, we talk plenty about the returning players and also discuss Minchey. We also spend time talking about the future of the position, which includes Minchey and 2024 commit CJ Carr.

