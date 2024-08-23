Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Extends Offer to SMU Wide Receiver Commit

SMU 2025 commit Jalen Cooper picked up an offer from Notre Dame late Thursday as the coaching staff continues its search for more offensive weapons in the 2025 class

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in South Bend.
It’s no secret that Notre Dame needs to bolster its offensive skill positions in the 2025 recruiting class, having missed out on several top prospects. On August 22, we received a strong indication of which targets the team may be intensively pursuing.

Jalen Cooper - Steele HS (Cibolo, Texas)

Offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Boise State, Campbell, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, Michigan State, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Prairie View A&M, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M, Texas State, Toledo, UNLV, Utah, UTEP, UTSA

Commitment: SMU

2023 Stats: 68 receptions, 1,661 yards, 23 touchdowns

Cooper, a four-star recruit ranked #256 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings, stands at just over 6'1" and weighs 165 pounds. While he is not quite as big as Notre Dame's other offer tonight, Jace Brown, Cooper’s impressive ranking, offer list, and eye-popping junior season numbers certainly make him stand out. By the way, those stats are against 6A Texas High School competition. You won't find better high school football than that.

Though Cooper committed to SMU on July 5th, he strongly considered several top programs from the Big 12, as well as Texas A&M.

Notre Dame has found success recruiting from Texas in recent seasons, particularly with wide receivers. The Irish landed Jaden Greathouse and KK Smith from the Lone Star State in the 2023 recruiting class, in addition to Braylon James, who is now at TCU. Cooper could potentially add to that growing list. With Notre Dame entering the recruitment late, it will be interesting to see if they can gain traction and influence Cooper’s decision.

Make sure to check out Cooper's junior season highlight reel on hudl. It's a fun one!


Notre Dame Offers Wide Receiver, UCLA Commitment

