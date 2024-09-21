Notre Dame Football: Fans Chant for Riley Leonard to be Benched
Did Notre Dame learn from two weeks ago when the MAC's Northern Illinois squad came into Notre Dame Stadium and beat the Fighting Irish as a roughly four touchdown favorite?
It certainly didn't appear so as Miami University came into Notre Dame Stadium and pushed the Irish around for much of the first half.
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard struggled mightily to start, averaging less than four yards per pass attempt through his first nine passes.
Just before Notre Dame put together a drive to finally get on the board late in the first half, fans showed their frustrations toward Leonard as many chanted for backup Steve Angeli to take over at quarterback.
Notre Dame took the lead late in the first half but it was hardly an impressive first half for the Irish as it went to the locker room leading Miami University 14-3 after a late offensive burst.
