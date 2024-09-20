Notre Dame vs Miami University Game Preview: All the ND on SI Predictions and Analysis
Notre Dame was just fine against Purdue last week, it looked and played like the team everyone assumed will end up in the College Football Playoff and now ...
Oh no, another MAC team.
The Irish face-planted against Northern Illinois two weeks ago - RUN THE BALL, ND! - and Miami University is even better talent-wise. That doesn't mean the Huskies won't end up winning the MAC Championship - Toledo and Bowling Green are playing well, too - but Miami University is coming off a huge MAC title season and have all the key parts back.
Don't fall for the 0-2 record - this is a strong bunch with a dangerous quarterback.
But if Notre Dame plays like it should, and plays up to its talent level and abilities, there shouldn't be a problem.
Below are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish On SI preview pieces, analysis articles, and recruiting news going into the key Week 4 game.
Notre Dame vs Miami University Game Preview, Predictions, Analysis, Recruiting
Notre Dame vs Miami University Preview
Notre Dame vs. Miami Expert Betting Picks
Miami Reveals Uniform Choice for Trip to South Bend
Updated Betting Lines For Notre Dame vs. Miami University
5 Miami University Players to Watch Against Notre Dame
Notre Dame Football Analysis
Notre Dame Football Depth Being Tested Early in 2024
Notre Dame Running Backs Are Dominating After Contact
College Football Week 3 TV Ratings: Where Notre Dame Ranked
Miami University's Important Role in Fighting Irish History
How Has Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Emerged So Quickly?
What Notre Dame Should Do, and Keep Doing, Against Miami University
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections Entering Week 4
Which Notre Dame Team Will Show Up to Play Miami University on Saturday?
Notre Dame Stadium Experience Will Be An Experiment vs Miami University
Notre Dame Football Recruiting
Notre Dame vs. Miami University: Football Recruiting Visitor List
USC's Latest Commitment Exactly What Notre Dame Needs
Where Do the Irish's 2025 Targets Land in Latest On3 Rankings?
Where Deuce Knight and Irish Commits Land in On3 Rankings Release
Top Defensive Recruit Names Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, and Others Among Finalists
Irish Offer 2026 Four-Star DB Ayden Pouncey