Notre Dame Captain Robert Hainsey Named Co-ACC OL of the Week
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame's offensive line had a dominant performance in the 52-0 win over South Florida, and senior right tackle Robert Hainsey was a key part of that success. For his efforts, Hainsey was named the co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
"Two-time team captain led an offensive line that allowed zero sacks of Irish quarterbacks in the 52-0 shutout win over South Florida • Hainsey and the offensive line paved the way for six rushing touchdowns, the ACC’s most in a single game this season • Notre Dame’s 281 rushing yards were the most by any ACC team this past weekend, and only one ACC team has posted more rushing yards in a single game previously this season."
Hainsey was strong on the edge as a pass blocker and did not allow a sack or hit on the quarterback. He was also a key figure in the Irish run game, which had a great deal of success running to the right side of the line.
The senior captain had a key block on C'Bo Flemister's 26-yard touchdown run that broke the game open.
NC State guard Ikem Ekwonu - the twin brother of Irish linebacker Osita Ekwonu - was the other co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
