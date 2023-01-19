Sam Hartman Named Most Impactful Transfer By ESPN

There are still some players out there that need to make transfer decisions, but most that jumped into the portal in December and January have made their decisions, and ESPN has evaluated the impact of those players. In a recent article, ESPN named Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman as the player that will make the biggest impact in 2023.

"Hartman has been a staple of the Wake Forest offense and threw for 3,701 yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past season. Notre Dame saw starting quarterback Tyler Buchner go down with an injury early in the season and played Drew Pyne the rest of the way. Pyne has transferred and there isn't much experience on the roster, so Hartman is bringing leadership abilities to an offense that needs a quarterback." -- VanHaaren

There were a number of talented players to make decisions to go elsewhere, so Hartman placing on top of this list is no small bit of news. Quarterback has been widely viewed as a position that has held Notre Dame back in recent seasons, and it appears that ESPN thinks Hartman could be the player that solves that problem.

Buchner is an extremely talented player, but his lack of develop due to injuries and Covid has pushed back his growth a bit. A year to sit and learn and get healthy could do him some good. Enter Sam Hartman, who Buchner will battle with during the spring, and the assumption is Hartman will win that battle. He is the perfect veteran player for Buchner to learn from, and if the California native becomes a sponge this season, learns behind Hartman and gets healthy his time will come in 2024.

But Hartman is the perceived present for Notre Dame, with Buchner, Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr becoming the future. If Hartman can produce at Notre Dame to the level he did at Wake Forest the quarterback position will finally become a strength for the Irish.

Hartman started 45 games during his career at Wake Forest and passed for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns. He owns the career marks for almost all passing categories at Wake Forest and his touchdown pass mark is an ACC record.

