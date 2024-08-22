Notre Dame Dominates Best Non-Conference Games List
Notre Dame has games against teams from the big 3 monster conferences
Notre Dame is prominently listed on nearly everyone's "must-see" game list for 2024. And in typical Irish scheduling fashion, these games are spread out amongst the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC, the three biggest conferences in the sport.
Of course, Notre Dame opens the season with a huge SEC matchup with Texas A&M. Later on it will face off with ACC teams Louisville, Florida State, and Georgia Tech while rounding out the year with a trip to visit USC in the Coliseum.
How much longer will Notre Dame remain independent?
Notre Dame is always prominently listed on the best nonconference game list due to their brand name, history, and independent status. But how much longer will this be the case? Will the Irish be able to remain independent in the modern CFP era of college football?
Even if Notre Dame can remain viable financially on their own, what will happen if the ACC folds?
That appears to be a very realistic possibility in the not-so-distant future? Would this force Notre Dame to join a conference full-time, most likely the Big Ten? Only time will tell.
