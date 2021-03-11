Notre Dame Schedules Central Michigan For The 2023 Season

Notre Dame will host the Central Michigan Chippewas during the 2023 season

Notre Dame is one step closer to finalizing the 2023 football schedule, as the Irish have scheduled a home game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Notre Dame and Central Michigan will square off in Notre Dame Stadium on September 16, 2023.

Of course there is a connection between Notre Dame and CMU. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly coached CMU for three seasons, accumulating a 19-16 record. He led the Chippewas to a 9-4 record before leaving for Cincinnati.

Central Michigan is coached by former Florida head coach Jim McElwain, who has gone 11-9 in two seasons with the program. CMU went 8-6 in his first season and went 3-3 during a shortened 2020 campaign. McElwain went 22-12 in two full seasons and part of a third in Gainesville. He also went 22-15 in three seasons at Colorado State, including a 10-2 record in his final season.

This will be the first matchup between Notre Dame and Central Michigan.

Notre Dame now has 11 games scheduled for the 2023 season.

2023 Home Games

Ohio State

USC

Wake Forest

Navy

Pitt

Central Michigan

2023 Road Games

Clemson

Stanford

Louisville

NC State

Duke

