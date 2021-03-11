FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Notre Dame Schedules Central Michigan For The 2023 Season

Notre Dame will host the Central Michigan Chippewas during the 2023 season
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame is one step closer to finalizing the 2023 football schedule, as the Irish have scheduled a home game against the Central Michigan Chippewas. 

Notre Dame and Central Michigan will square off in Notre Dame Stadium on September 16, 2023.

Of course there is a connection between Notre Dame and CMU. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly coached CMU for three seasons, accumulating a 19-16 record. He led the Chippewas to a 9-4 record before leaving for Cincinnati.

Central Michigan is coached by former Florida head coach Jim McElwain, who has gone 11-9 in two seasons with the program. CMU went 8-6 in his first season and went 3-3 during a shortened 2020 campaign. McElwain went 22-12 in two full seasons and part of a third in Gainesville. He also went 22-15 in three seasons at Colorado State, including a 10-2 record in his final season.

This will be the first matchup between Notre Dame and Central Michigan. 

Notre Dame now has 11 games scheduled for the 2023 season. 

2023 Home Games

Ohio State
USC
Wake Forest
Navy
Pitt
Central Michigan

2023 Road Games

Clemson
Stanford
Louisville
NC State
Duke

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame Recruiting
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Profile: WR Amorion Walker

CMU
Football

Notre Dame Schedules Central Michigan For The 2023 Season

Gavin Sawchuk
Recruiting

Elite RB Gavin Sawchuk Building Strong Connection With Notre Dame and Lance Taylor

Hoops - UNC
Basketball

Notre Dame Season Ends With Crushing Loss To North Carolina

Brian Kelly
Recruiting

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Must Re-Evaluate Its Redshirt Philosophy

Irish Breakdown Logo
Recruiting

CLASS IMPACT: WR Amorion Walker To Notre Dame

Notre Dame
Recruiting

Notre Dame Lands Wide Receiver Amorion Walker

Steve Angeli
Football

Talking Steve Angeli, Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame QB Depth Chart, Marcus Freeman and the NFL Draft

Dillon Tatum
Recruiting

Dillon Tatum Breaks Down Notre Dame, Other Finalists