Notre Dame Players Weigh In At The Senior Bowl

The Notre Dame NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl are all checked in

Notre Dame has six players at the 2021 Senior Bowl, and they are all now checked in and measured as the teams get ready to start practices for this very important pre-draft event.

Here are the measurements for the Notre Dame players.

IAN BOOK, QUARTERBACK

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

Wing: 79 1/4"

Arm: 31 1/4"

Hand: 9 7/8"

Book checked in as expected from a height/weight standpoint. His hand size was above average and it was third among the six quarterbacks at the event.

BEN SKOWRONEK, WIDE RECEIVER

Height: 6-2

Weight: 211

Wing: 80 1/4"

Arm: 32 5/8"

Hand: 10"

Skowronek's size was good, but his wing span was excellent for a wideout. In fact, he ranked second among all of the 17 wideouts in wingspan and tied for second in arm length.

AARON BANKS, OFFENSIVE LINE

Height: 6-5

Weight: 338

Wing: 82"

Arm: 33 1/8"

Hand: 10 1/8"

Banks was the third heaviest of the 25 offensive lineman. His wingspan and arm length was in the top half, and while those measurements are borderline good for a tackle, his overall measurements still project better to guard.

I'm interested to see if Banks gets any action at tackle this week.

ROBERT HAINSEY, OFFENSIVE LINE

Height: 6-4

Weight: 302

Wing: 79 1/8"

Arm: 32"

Hand: 9 3/4"



Hainsey checking in a 302 pounds was very important. If he can show good movement skills and endurance after checking in at over 300 pounds it will boost his draft stock considerably.

DAELIN HAYES, DEFENSIVE END

Height: 6-3

Weight: 261

Wing: 80 1/4"

Arm: 32"

Hand: 9 1/2"

Hayes showed slightly above average wingspan and arm length compared to other ends. Hayes, of course, could play end in a four-down look or outside linebacker in a three-down alignment.

ADETOKUNBO OGUNDEJI, DEFENSIVE END

Height: 6-4

Weight: 256

Wing: 85 3/8"

Arm: 35 1/4"

Hand: 9 5/8"

Ogundeji had exceptional length, and he had the longest wingspan and arm length of all 21 defensive linemen at the Senior Bowl. He will check in as one of the longest DL in the entire 2021 Draft class, as well. Khalid Kareem was one of the longest DL in last year's draft class, and Ogundeji had longer arms and a bigger wingspan.

Note: Heights and weights provided by Pro Football Focus.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter