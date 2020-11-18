Stay Or Go: Should Ian Book Return To Notre Dame In 2021?

The Irish Breakdown staff debates what Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book should do in 2021, stay in college or try his luck in the NFL

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is coming off the best two-game stretch of his career. Book passed for 593 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 152 yards and a score on the ground.

The question I'm asked most following those two games isn't about Book being able to lead Notre Dame to a title if he keeps playing this way, it's will he return to Notre Dame in 2021. After avoiding the topic as long as possible, I figured the bye week was a good time to have it out.

In the video below we talk about whether or not head coach Brian Kelly would want Book back, what my advice would be for Book and what pending factors could alter his decision.

If you're not aware of why we are having this conversation, the NCAA announced this fall that the 2020 season essentially won't count as a season of eligibility for any student-athletes. That means technically no one exhausts their eligibility following this season.

For a player like Ian Book, it means he could not only return in 2021, his scholarship wouldn't count towards the 85-man scholarship limit.

It raises major questions for coaching staffs in regards to roster management, and it puts fringe NFL prospects like Book in a very interesting situation.

———————

