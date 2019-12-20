IrishMaven
Sports Illustrated Staff Make Their Camping World Bowl Predictions

Bryan Driskell

The Sports Illustrated staff have made their predictions for all of the 2019-20 bowl games. Of course that includes the Camping World Bowl matchup between Notre Dame and Iowa State.

Five of the seven SI experts predict Notre Dame to come out on top. Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, Molly Geary, Michael Shapiro and Laken Litman all picked the Irish while Max Meyer and Lorenzo Arguello predicted the Cyclones would pull off the upset.

Forde is the only one to have made a specific prediction, picking the Irish to win the game by a 28-17 score.

Dash pick: Notre Dame 28, Iowa State 17. Fighting Irish record against 2019 bowl teams: 6–2. Cyclones record against 2019 bowl teams: 1–5. The only reason the line is this small is because the motivation could be tilted toward Ames. If it’s not, this should be a comfortable Notre Dame victory.

Forde voice what some Notre Dame fans felt about the 10-2 campaign when he wrote: “Notre Dame season in a sentence: When you go from the playoff to the Camping World Bowl, it’s hard to feel too chesty.”

Sports Illustrated also ranked the Notre Dame/Iowa State matchup as the 14th most watchable of the 40 bowl games. 

