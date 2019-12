Bowl season is upon us. The first bowl game of the 2019-20 college football cycle comes Friday afternoon, when Buffalo and Charlotte meet in the Bahamas, and runs all the way through Jan. 6, when Louisiana and Miami (Ohio) wrap things up in Mobile, Ala. That doesn't include the national championship, of course, which will be held this year on Monday, Jan. 13.

Our expert picks from our writers and editors are in for all 40 bowl matchups, including the College Football Playoff semifinals and the rest of the New Year's Six clashes. This year's picks were made by Ross Dellenger, Laken Litman, Pat Forde, Max Meyer, Molly Geary, Michael Shapiro and Lorenzo Arguello.

For more bowl preview coverage, check out SI's Watchability Rankings and Forde-Yard Dash: Bowl Edition.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (Dec. 28, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Non-Playoff Bowl Games:

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (Dec. 20, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T (Dec. 21, 12 p.m. ET, ABC)

New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (Dec. 21, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic (Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (Dec. 21, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Hawai'i Bowl: Hawai'i vs. BYU (Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Dec. 26, 4 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (Dec. 26, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Military Bowl: UNC vs. Temple (Dec. 27, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (Dec. 28, 12 p.m. ET, ABC)

Cotton Bowl: Penn State vs. Memphis (Dec. 28, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois (Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET, FOX)

Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (Dec. 31, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (Dec. 31, 2 p.m. ET, CBS)

Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 2, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (Jan. 2, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane (Jan. 4, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN)

LendingTree Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana (Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)