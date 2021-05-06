Notre Dame Football: Jack Coan Spring Highlights

Notre Dame wrapped up its spring session this weekend, and grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan impressed. Here are highlights from Coan's spring performance, from the first practice to the Blue-Gold Game.

Coan completed 18-32 passes in the Blue-Gold Game, passing for 197 yards. He was picked off in the second quarter and had three passes dropped by receivers. Coan impressed with his timing and anticipation, which was especially good to see considering how little time he has spent in the offense and with the Irish pass catchers.

Coan attacked down the field and showed good pocket mobility despite being under constant pressure. He downfield passing skills were on display throughout the spring, at least from what we could see from the short highlight clips.

The New York native started 14 games for Wisconsin, leading the Badgers to a 10-4 record. Coan passed for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 69.6% of his throws.

Note: Practice video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

Related Content

Jack Coan Should Improve The Notre Dame Deep Ball

Is Jack Coan A Lock To Start At Notre Dame?

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan Continues To Impress, Surprise Irish Coaches

Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Transfer Jack Coan

QB Comparison: Ian Book vs Jack Coan

First Look At Notre Dame Quarterback Transfer Jack Coan

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter