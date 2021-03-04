Notre Dame Spring Preview - Defensive Tackle

Notre Dame returns its entire defensive tackle depth chart from last season, and the depth is so impressive the Irish are considering moving 2019-20 starting DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to defensive end.

In the latest podcast the Irish Breakdown crew dives into analysis of the DT depth chart, including a discussion on which players must step up this season and a look at the young up-and-coming players.

We begin by talking about how this position is arguably the deepest on the entire roster. That is followed by analysis of nose guard Kurt Hinish, who was a breakout player for the Irish in 2020. We talk about his game, how he fits into the new defense and whether or not there is another level for him to get to in 2021.

That is followed up by a breakdown of the three-technique position and the possible emergence of senior Jayson Ademilola. Could he be the next Sheldon Day for the Irish? Even if Ademilola steps up the Irish also need sophomore Rylie Mills to break out and produce as part of a potent one-two punch inside.

We break down what nose guard Jacob Lacey getting healthy and back on track could mean to the defense, and the role Howard Cross III should play in the defense this season. We wrap up by talking about talented young defenders Aidan Keanaaina and Gabriel Rubio.

