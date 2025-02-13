Notre Dame Staff Still in Flux: Latest Irish Coaching Updates & Changes
Notre Dame hits home run win running back coach hire
Notre Dame's running back room has been and is one of the strengths of the modern Irish program. Under Deland McCullough Notre Dame's running back room has flourished, with Jeremiyah Love becoming a national breakout star.
With Deland's departure to the NFL, the Irish were able to quickly add former Penn State RB coach Ja'Juan Seider to their staff. Seider is recognized as a top recruiter in the country and has gained credibility for his efficient and creative RB usage.
When considering these factors, the Irish may very well have just upgraded their RB room. Freeman & company did a great job quickly and aggressively making this hire.
GM Search ongoing after frustrating result of James Blanchard pursuit
While Notre Dame quickly filled coaching needs with the hire of Seider in the running back room and Chris Ash replacing Al Golden as DC, attention now moves to the GM hire which has not gone nearly as smoothly as these hires.
After the top target, Texas Tech's James Blanchard decided to stay in Texas after a couple of weeks of rumor and innuendo, Notre Dame is still in need of a high-quality GM. What makes this role hard to fill is that it's a newer position in college football with a small and largely unknown group of qualified candidates.
The issue for the Irish is that time is ticking. Spring ball will be starting in a few short weeks and Notre Dame does not want to have its talent evaluation and recruiting operation in flux for much longer. Notre Dame cannot rush a hire this important, but also cannot take their time after striking out on Blanchard.
