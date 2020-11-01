Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos From Notre Dame's Victory Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame improved to 6-0 with a sometimes sloppy, all the time convincing victory over Georgia Tech. The 31-13 score doesn't do justice to how much better the Fighting Irish were than the Yellow Jackets.

Below are some statistical takeaways from the game, highlights, videos and a photo gallery from the Notre Dame victory.

STATS THAT MATTER

** Notre Dame held Georgia Tech to a season-low 88 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per rush.

** Georgia Tech's 238 total yards of offense and 4.0 yards per play marked its second lowest total of the season. Only Clemson held the Yellow Jackets to lower numbers. In fact, Notre Dame and Clemson are the only teams so far this season to hold the Georgia Tech offense to fewer than 5.39 yards per play.

** The Irish held the Yellow Jackets to 150 pass yards and 5.77 yards per pass attempt. Both numbers were the second lowest of the season for Georgia Tech. Only Clemson held GT to fewer yards (81) and only Syracuse held the offense to fewer yards per attempt (5.6).

** Notre Dame allowed Georgia Tech to go 5-12 on third-down, which was the most third-down conversions the defense has allowed all season. Georgia Tech's 41.7% conversion rate was also the highest allowed by Notre Dame all season.

** Safety Kyle Hamilton had 2 tackles for loss, which was more than he had for his career coming into the game.

** Defensive end Daelin Hayes had 2 sacks, which marked a career high.

** Notre Dame racked up 5 sacks on defense against the Jackets, its highest total of the season.

** Quarterback Ian Book completed 69.2% of his passes in the win, which was his best total of the season.

** Book's 11.1 yards per attempt was his second lowest total of the, with only the Louisville game (9.6 YPA) being lower.

** Notre Dame rushed for 227 yards in the victory. It marked the fourth time in six games this season the Irish topped 220 yards. That matches the total in 2019 that came in 13 games.

** The Irish offense went 10-15 on third-down, which was good for a 66.7% conversion rate, the unit's highest number of the season.

** Notre Dame has converted 21 third downs in the last two games for a rate of 63.6%, by far the best two-game stretch of Brian Kelly's tenure.

** Junior running back C'Bo Flemister had a career high 15 carries in the win.

** Senior wide receiver Avery Davis caught 4 passes in the victory, which was a career-high.

NOTRE DAME vs. GEORGIA TECH HIGHLIGHTS

NOTRE DAME vs. GEORGIA TECH PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEOS

Brian Kelly on Kyle Hamilton:

Ian Book on the offensive improving:

Daelin Hayes on the brotherhood on defense:

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics. All photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

