The regular season comes to an end for Notre Dame (10-1) on Saturday as it finishes the regular season at Syracuse (5-6). The Fighting Irish are looking to close the year with another victory and head back to the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons.

Awaiting Notre Dame is a Syracuse team that has a history of pulling upsets over top teams at home, including beating SMU when the Mustangs were ranked 19th nationally back on Halloween. Now the Orange need a win to reach bowl eligibility.

Notre Dame looks to make it 10-3 all-time against the Orange, having won the last six meetings between the two programs, including last season's 70-7 drubbing in South Bend.

Previewing Notre Dame football at Syracuse

Syracuse brings just a five-win team to Saturday's game but has been a bit of a pain to opponents. It had an upset victory at North Carolina earlier this season well as the home upset over SMU.



It is coming off a loss to Boston College that nearly defies logic, having outgained the Eagles 530 yards to 399. Syracuse also avoided turning the ball over, but did commit 11 penalties for 85 yards in defeat.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli is out for the game, having suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month. In his place will be former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson, who began his college career at USC before making stops at Boise State and UTEP, and ultimately ending up at Syracuse.



Tylik Hill and Ahmad Miller have combined to rush for 1,210 yards and eight touchdowns out of the Syracuse backfield this fall.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How to watch Notre Dame football at Syracuse

Day and time: Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

TV/Stream: ABC

Listen: Notre Dame Radio Network

SiriusXM 129

Odds and ends

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse All-Time: Notre Dame 9-3

Streak: Six wins in a row for Notre Dame

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 70-7 in South Bend on Nov. 22, 2025

Notre Dame at Syracuse by the Numbers

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after winning a NCAA football game 24-3 against Southern Methodist University at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is Notre Dame's first time ending a regular season outside California since 2003, when it also finished the year at Syracuse.



The storylines are much different this time around, though, as that year Notre Dame was playing to become bowl-eligible (it was blown out), and this year it has realistic national championship aspirations, while Syracuse is the one hoping to get to go bowling.