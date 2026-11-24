For the first time since 2003 (outside of the Covid-year of 2020), Notre Dame football is ending its regular season somewhere other than the state of California.



It travels to Syracuse, New York on Saturday, which is about as polar opposite of Los Angeles on Thanksgiving weekend as things get.



So be it; that's life, and USC didn't want to continue the rivalry as it was, so instead, a trip to Syracuse awaits.

While Notre Dame and Syracuse come nowhere near matching the history between Notre Dame and USC, there have been some memorable battles between the two over the years - both good and bad, depending on your perspective.



Notre Dame holds a 9-3 all-time edge over the Orange. Before Saturday's contest, here's a look back at some of the most memorable moments between programs.

Notre Dame 20, Syracuse 0: November 26, 1914 (Archbold Stadium)

A Thanksgiving affair in New York saw then-head coach Jesse Harper going on the road get his upstart football program a more name-worthy opponent. Notre Dame took advantage of the opportnity, finishing the season 6-2 with the victory.

Notre Dame 17, Syracuse 15: November 18, 1961 (Notre Dame Stadium)

Notre Dame knocked off 10th-ranked Syracuse to close the home season in 1961, only to fall at Iowa and at Duke to close the year and finish 5-5.

Syracuse 14, Notre Dame 7: November 28, 1963 (Yankee Stadium)

Six days after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Notre Dame took the field at Yankee Stadium in New York. The loss to Syrcause closed the book on an awful season under Hugh Devore as the Fighting Irish finished the year a lowly 2-7.

Syracuse 38, Notre Dame 12: December 6, 2003 (Carrier Dome

It was the Walter Reyes show for Syracuse as the running back scored five touchdowns and ran for 189 yards in a game that kept Notre Dame from earning bowl eligibility.

Notre Dame 34, Syracuse 10: November 19, 2005 (Notre Dame Stadium)

Notre Dame was led by Brady Quinn, who threw for 270 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to move the Irish to 9-2 on the year, and to the cusp of just its second BCS appearance in program history.

Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 22: November 22, 2008 (Notre Dame Stadium)

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There have been bad home losses for Notre Dame and there have been truly awful ones. The loss to Syracuse, who had fired its head coach earlier in the week (long before that was the norm in college football) came into South Bend and upset the Irish.



The biggest takeaway from that day didn't end up being the student section pelting the Notre Dame sideline with marshmallows, but instead that somehow Manti Te'o decided to attend Notre Dame after making his official visit that weekend.

Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 15: September 27, 2014 (MetLife Stadium)

The highlight of this game was when quarterback Everett Golson completed 25-consecutive passes while throwing for four touchdowns in the win that moved Notre Dame to 4-0.

Notre Dame 50, Syracuse 33: October 1, 2016 (MetLife Stadium)

Another meeting in MetLife Stadium meant another huge day for a Notre Dame quarterback as DeShone Kizer threw for 471 yards and three touchdowns in the victory that moved the Irish to 2-3 on the disappointing year.

Notre Dame 36, Syrcause 3: November 17, 2018 (Yankee Stadium)

Nov 17, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams (2) gestures to Syracuse Orange defensive back Christopher Fredrick (3) while running with the ball during the fourth quarter at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Book threw for 292 yards and a pair of scores in the blowout victory, but I will forever remember this game for Syracuse head coach Dino Babers electing to kick a field goal with 10 seconds left to prevent the shutout, despite the fact that he was down 36-0 at the time.



Eight years later, and that's still laughable.



And I'll forever stand by these Shamrock Series uniforms for Notre Dame being a whole lot better than how they were received.

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21: December 5, 2020 (Notre Dame Stadium)

Ian Book's final start in Notre Dame Stadium proved to be a memorable day as he threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 53 yards and two more scores in the blowout victory that sent Notre Dame to the ACC Championship game.

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24: October 29, 2022 (JMA Wireless Dome)

A Brandon Joseph pick-six on the first play of the game put Notre Dame ahead early as it never looked back in routing the Orange and moving to 5-3 after a turbulant start to Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach.

Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7: November 22, 2025 (Notre Dame Stadium)

For as long as I live, I have trouble thinking I'll ever see a Notre Dame team score three touchdowns before it runs a single offensive play from scrimmage. There are beatdowns and there was whatever category you want to put what Notre Dame did to Syracuse last season.



I won't lie, hearing Dan Hicks on the call of the highlights is rather bittersweet.