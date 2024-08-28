Notre Dame's Al Golden Calls Texas A&M OC the 'Best' in Key Area
When Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame were looking for an offensive coordinator to replace Tommy Rees in the early days of 2023, then-Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein was among the serious candidates.
Things ultimately didn't work out with Notre Dame and Klein and the former Kansas State quarterback has since taken the play calling role at Texas A&M.
When the Notre Dame defense takes the field Saturday night at Texas A&M it will be taking on more than just a former college quarterback who was a Heisman Trophy finalist alongside Manti Te'o in 2012. It'll be taking on one of the best young offensive coordinators in college football according to veteran Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden.
Notre Dame's Al Golden Has High Praise for Collin Klein
Trying to stop a Collin Klein offense starts well before the snap and that's a time Golden sees Klein as having already mastered.
Personnel, formationing, really challenges you pre-snap," Golden said on Tuesday, "He does a great job, if not the best, at it."
Golden then went further into how Klein has styled his run game as Kansas State's offensive coordinator from 2018-2023.
"Quarterback as a runner makes it difficult. Different scheme runs in addition to the mainstay runs. There’s always going to be runs of the day, and you have put those fires out."
That quarterback, Conner Weigman specifically this coming Saturday, is skilled in multiple areas and creates a challenge for Notre Dame. The combination of Klein and Weigman together certainly has Al Golden on his toes.
"At the same time, a quarterback with the ability to block it up and get the ball down the field. There’s challenges the width and length of the field. He’s as good as I’ve seen at doing it.”
Al Golden Scouts Texas A&M Conner Weigman
“Really good football player" is how Golden initially described him but that was underselling it before the Notre Dame defensive coordinator got more specific before discussing the impressive offense around Weigman.
"He can move in the pocket, he can throw on the run. When he scrambles, he can still get the ball down the field. I’ve seen him make all the throws. He can rip it. He can step up and rip it. He’s got speed, he’s got big targets."
"He’s got the back side of the backfield. We really haven’t talked about the tight ends yet, but we’re anticipating a number of tight ends in the game and they all have length.”
Weigman saw his completion percenatge surge to 68.9% last year before getting hurt in late September and missing the remainder of the season. He also averaged over five yards per carry and scored twice in limited time last season.
