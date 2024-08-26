Notre Dame Releases Initial Depth Chart for 2024 Season, Texas A&M Opener
After months and months of the off-season, Notre Dame football has finally reached game week.
This Saturday night Notre Dame will travel to Texas A&M for one of the biggest games of the first full weekend of college football. ESPN's College Gameday will be in College Station for the game as the eyes of the college football world will be on the Saturday night showdown.
As is the norm with Notre Dame, the depth chart was officially released on Monday morning.
Who starts at left tackle? How do the wide receivers set up? Who are the starting cornerbacks?
Here is how the Notre Dame depth chart looks entering Week One:
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR1 - No. 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - No. 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.
WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
WR2 - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.
WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-10, 182 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 257 lbs., So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79, Tosh Baker, 6-8, 320 lbs., Gr. Sr.
LG1 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 305 lbs, So.
LG2 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
C1 - 70, Ashton Craig, 6-4, 308 lbs., Jr.
C2 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
RG1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 315 lbs., Jr.
RG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.
RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYP1 - 12, Jordan Botelho, 6-3, 258 lbs., Gr. Sr.
VYP2 - 5, Boubacar Traore, 6-4, 240 lbs., So.
or - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 47, Jason Onye, 6-5, 289 lbs., Sr.
DT1 - 56, Howard Cross III, 6-1, 288 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.
DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.
or - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers
WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 240 lbs., Fr.
MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 250lbs., Fr.
ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
Nickel1 - 10, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.
CB1 - 20, Benjamin Morrison, 6-0, 190 lbs., Jr.
CB2 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
CB2 - 7, Jaden Mickey, 6-0, 178 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.
Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.
LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.
H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.
PR - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-10, 182 lbs., So.
or - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
