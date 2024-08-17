Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock's Experience at Texas A&M's Kyle Field Could Prove Key
Hey, have you heard?
Notre Dame football opens the season in two weeks at Texas A&M.
It's going to be hot and it's going to be loud.
As the countdown continues to tick towards Notre Dame's opener, it seems the fears of the Irish playing in front of roughly 102,700 of their closest friends are impacting the fan base.
What the fans or media think or fear about the environment ultimately don't matter, though. What does matter is how the team prepares for the environment and also how they handle what promises to be a ridiculous crowd.
That's where it helps to have someone who has experienced it before in new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.
Mike Denbrock on Texas A&M's Kyle Field
Denbrock was asked about what being at Kyle Field is like as he did so as LSU's offensive coordinator in 2022.
"It's a hornets net," said Denbrock, "Its loud."
Texas A&M was just 4-7 when SEC West winner LSU came to town on Thanksgiving weekend of the 2022 season. Texas A&M had its way with No. 7 LSU though, handing the Tigers a 38-23 defeat.
"Chaotic" Denbrock further described, "Its a very, very hard place for the visiting team to function..."
LSU was held 12 points below its season average for 2022 that night. Jayden Daniels was held without a touchdown pass on the night and averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt, down from the 7.5 he averaged during the year.
"Especially on the offensive side of the ball."
Buckle up.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Irish from Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
Marcus Freeman Speaks on Riley Leonard Comparisons, Notre Dame Offense in Camp
ESPN Predicts Notre Dame to Go 12-0 in 2024Manti Te'o's awkward first interaction with real-life RudyBenjamin Morrison sees Notre Dame's next great cornerback already on the roster
Notre Dame quarterback commitment Noah Grubbs impresses early in junior season