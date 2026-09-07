Notre Dame at Lambeau Field: Sights and Sounds From Win Over Wisconsin
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It wasn't easy but at the end of the day it was a 41-13 victory for No. 4 Notre Dame to start the 2026 season at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin.
Notre Dame overcame a difficult start and held Wisconsin to just three second-half points while adjusting the offensive line at halftime and benefiting greatly from it.
Sunday night was Notre Dame's 13th all-time Shamrock Series game, as it improved to 13-0 in them with the win.
More importantly, Notre Dame is 1-0 in a year it has justified national championship hopes.
Below are some of the best sights and sounds from inside Lambeau Field and around college football, from Notre Dame's victory over the Badgers.
Notre Dame Enters Field Before Kickoff
I've been vocal about not loving the Shamrock Series at a number of venues, but it being at Lambeau Field was just about perfect. A truly remarkable atmosphere and one that any football fan should experience, whether Notre Dame is playing or not.
The Greatest Punt Ever Seen
I was fortunate enough to be in Lambeau Field on Sunday night and the man sitting in front of me in section 134 had it right after this: he simply took off his hat and tipped it to the punter as Notre Dame's offense jogged onto the field.
It's not impossible to do a job better than Wisconsin's punter did on that, as the punt alone essentially killed Notre Dame's next possession before it ever had a chance.
Offensive Line Praise - Sullivan Absher
Some think it was just a simple chewing out of the squad that Marcus Freeman performed at halftime, but a key change to the offensive line was made in the second half as well. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton noticed from the stands at Lambeau Field, and props go to who wound up being a difference-maker and who figures to have taken over the starting right guard spot going forward.
Target Leonard Moore at Your Own Risk
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said early last week that the Badgers had to play their game and couldn't be afraid to go after Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. Moore was as advertised on Sunday night and showed why he's widely viewed as the best cornerback in college football.
Notre Dame Has a Kicker Again
It's only one game, but it sure seems like Notre Dame figured out its placekicker issues that have been with the program for multiple years. Transfer Spencer Porath was money on Sunday night for a program that hadn't kicked a field goal successfully since October 11 of last season coming into the contest.
Notre Dame "Jumped ArouND" in Wisconsin
"Jump Around" might be what gets the crowd rocking at Camp Randall in Madison, but the last two meetings between Notre Dame and Wisconsin has seen the Fighting Irish outscore the Badgers by a combined 45-3 after the hit from 1992 was played entering the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame Lambeau Leaps After Victory
They didn't do it after any of their five touchdowns on Sunday night, but the Notre Dame football team was certain get their leaps into the stands down after completing the task at hand Sunday night.
Proud Papa Larry Fitzgerald
Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald posed with his son Devin before his first collegiate game. After seeing the picture of Larry in a Notre Dame hat, I can't help but think of what he would have done in a Notre Dame uniform.
Then again, during the 2002 and 2003 seasons, a Notre Dame quarterback would have struggled to get even him the ball.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.