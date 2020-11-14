Notre Dame Will Be Without Top Defensive Tackle vs. Boston College

According to multiple sources, Notre Dame will be without defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola against Boston College

According to multiple sources, Notre Dame will be without junior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola when it takes on Boston College this afternoon. Ademilola had a minor surgery to repair a knee injury he suffered during the team's win over Clemson.

Ademilola is expected to be out three weeks, which could put his status for Notre Dame's Nov. 27 matchup at North Carolina in question. Notre Dame has a bye week between BC and UNC, which works out well for Ademilola from a timing standpoint.

Ademilola has just four tackles this season, but he's been highly disruptive and is second among defensive tackles in snaps at 165 (according to Pro Football Focus). He's been arguably the best pass rusher among the interior players, and he leads the Irish defensive tackles in quarterback pressures.

Without Ademilola in the lineup we could see more of sophomores Jacob Lacey and Howard Cross III. Both have spent a lot of time playing nose tackle, but both have taken snaps at three-technique as well. We could see also more of talented freshman Rylie Mills in this matchup now that Ademilola is out.

