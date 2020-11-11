SI.com
Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec and Pat Narduzzi

Bryan Driskell

In my latest segment with the crew at WSBT Sportsbeat we dive into a number of topics related to the Notre Dame victory over Clemson and its upcoming matchup against Boston College.

0:27 - We talk about standouts for the Notre Dame run defense, which held Clemson running back Travis Etienne to just 28 rushing yards on 18 carries.

2:30 - Sean asks about linebacker Shayne Simon, who had the best game of his young career against the Tigers.

4:07 - The next topic of conversation is the struggles of cornerback TaRiq Bracy, and the comparison between him and freshman Clarence Lewis from a skillset standpoint.

6:03 - Sean asks me about my confidence level that Notre Dame would put together the final drive of regulation, and what that drive means for quarterback Ian Book.

8:30 - Darin asks me about the impact of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence not playing against Notre Dame, and whether or not having him would have made an impact.

10:54 - Next we talk about how well running back Kyren Williams performed in pass protection. We also talk about how Williams and other players stepped up and made big-time plays in big moments.

13:00 - We dive into conversation about Boston College, and it begins with a conversation about quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

16:47 - The conversation turns to whether or not Boston College has enough around Jurkovec to upset Notre Dame.

18:15 - Darin asks how I would rank Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame in the rankings. Of course, I plugged the Irish Breakdown Top 25.

19:23 - Sean asks me about my opinion on the recent comments about Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi's thoughts on Notre Dame joining the ACC.

———————

