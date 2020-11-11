Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec and Pat Narduzzi

In my latest segment with the crew at WSBT Sportsbeat we dive into a number of topics related to the Notre Dame victory over Clemson and its upcoming matchup against Boston College.

0:27 - We talk about standouts for the Notre Dame run defense, which held Clemson running back Travis Etienne to just 28 rushing yards on 18 carries.

2:30 - Sean asks about linebacker Shayne Simon, who had the best game of his young career against the Tigers.

4:07 - The next topic of conversation is the struggles of cornerback TaRiq Bracy, and the comparison between him and freshman Clarence Lewis from a skillset standpoint.

6:03 - Sean asks me about my confidence level that Notre Dame would put together the final drive of regulation, and what that drive means for quarterback Ian Book.

8:30 - Darin asks me about the impact of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence not playing against Notre Dame, and whether or not having him would have made an impact.

10:54 - Next we talk about how well running back Kyren Williams performed in pass protection. We also talk about how Williams and other players stepped up and made big-time plays in big moments.

13:00 - We dive into conversation about Boston College, and it begins with a conversation about quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

16:47 - The conversation turns to whether or not Boston College has enough around Jurkovec to upset Notre Dame.

18:15 - Darin asks how I would rank Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame in the rankings. Of course, I plugged the Irish Breakdown Top 25.

19:23 - Sean asks me about my opinion on the recent comments about Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi's thoughts on Notre Dame joining the ACC.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter