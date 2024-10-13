Watch: Notre Dame's Gameday Tradition Thrives Despite Unusual Challenges
Notre Dame football has countless gameday traditions but one of the biggest is the playing of the 1812 Overture between the third and fourth quarters.
The band plays the final portion of the overture and the student section, along with majority of fans make hand signals and chant the head coaches name. Its a tradition that began in the 1980's and has withstood the test of time.
Saturday's game brought another test as Notre Dame led Stanford 42-7 at the end of the third quarter and incoming thunder storms forced Notre Dame Stadium to be evacuated as the game was delayed.
As a result, the 1812 Overture was also delayed until the storms passed. When it was played some 45 minutes or so later, a sparce crowd was there to participate in the tradition. Check it out below.
It looked more like the 1812 Overture looked during the pandemic played season of 2020.
More importantly, Notre Dame found the end zone one last time after the delay and beat Stanford 49-7 to move to 5-1 on the year.