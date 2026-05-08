Notre Dame Home Kickoff Times Announced: Fighting Irish In Primetime

Notre Dame's schedule is always a flashpoint for the college football world.



As an independent team outside the five-game ACC deal, college football fans and media can't wait to analyze and scrutinize the Irish's scheduling model and philosophy. This scrutiny doesn't just revolve around who Notre Dame plays, but at what time as well.

Notre Dame's home game kickoff times provide maximum exposure

Notre Dame will have four primetime home games in 2026, including the Shamrock Series game in Lambeau Field. Regarding games inside Notre Dame Stadium, it isn't a shock to anyone that the Miami game is in primetime.



If both teams take care of business with manageable early-season schedules, this battle should be one for prime CFP position, if not for the number one ranking as well.



While nobody is shocked that the Wisconsin and Miami games will be played under the bright lights, Notre Dame's other primetime matchups are interesting in their own ways.

Michigan State and SMU get the primetime treatment

In some ways, it doesn't surprise me to see the Michigan State game flexed into the evening slot.



This is a respectable college football brand and a team that Notre Dame has had many hard-fought and intense battles with, ranging from the infamous 1966 tie game throughout the Mark Dantonio era.

Currently, the Michigan State brand still moves the football needle to some extent, but the team has struggled and will come to Notre Dame with a new head coach, one extremely familiar with Notre Dame, Northwestern legend Pat Fitzgerald.



As for SMU, this night game decision is the most interesting of all. Rarely does "Senior Day" at Notre Dame Stadium turn into "Senior Night", but it will this year as the Irish will face off with the Mustangs in late November under the lights.

Should the Irish find themselves in CFP position by the time this game comes around, the vibe will be intense as SMU will surely give it their all to ruin Notre Dame's year and perhaps even claim a CFP spot of their own.

Notre Dame's schedule is built for CFP success in 2026

Notre Dame's 2026 schedule is built for CFP success.



It starts with a stretch of very manageable games, two of the three biggest contests are at home at night, the "big games" are spaced out, and the schedule isn't that difficult overall compared to many in recent years. The table is set, it's now up to the team to deliver the results.