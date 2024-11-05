Where Will Notre Dame Land in the First College Football Playoff Rankings?
The nation awaits what will come Tuesday night as a few states will play a major hand in determining the much-anticipated outcome.
Of course we're talking about Red vs. Blue.
And green, and black, and silver, and orange, and burnt orange, and crimson, and white, and maroon, and plenty of other colors as well.
And we're not just talking about Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Iowa, or Minnesota, either.
We're clearly talking about the initial College Football Playoff rankings for 2024 that will be released Tuesday night.
Where Will Notre Dame Rank in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings?
Notre Dame has one of the most unique cases of any team in playoff contention. The season-opening win over Texas A&M is huge and the Irish got a big boost after Louisville destroyed Clemson last week, but much of the 2024 schedule has disappointed to date.
How will Notre Dame be ranked with the couple of nice wins but also that brutal home loss to Northern Illinois?
Below is my best guess at how the initial College Football Playoff rankings for 2024 will look Tuesday night.
Initial College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction
Just Miss Top 25:
Colorado, Kansas State, Tulane, UNLV
25. Army
24. Vanderbilt
23. Missouri
22. South Carolina
21. Pittsburgh
20. Louisville
19. Washington State
18. Clemson
17. Ole Miss
16. Iowa State
15. LSU
14. Texas A&M
13. SMU
College Football Playoff Teams Based on Projected Initial Rankings
12. Boise State
The close loss at Oregon being the only blemish gives Boise State a nose advantage over the rest of the Group of Five as a whole and SMU in terms of ranking.
11. Notre Dame
This number will undoubtedly anger most Notre Dame fans but with the cannibalism between the teams ahead to come, a home playoff game still remains a real possibility despite the low initial ranking.
10. Alabama
Get ready to hear all about how Alabama's two losses are the most impressive of any two-loss team. And yeah, the win over Georgia also has to count for something.
9. Penn State
Played Ohio State close but wasn't enough to win. So the same old Penn State, and as the resume currently reads, not impressive enough to host a playoff game at this time.
8. Tennessee
The Arkansas loss looks worse by the week but the Alabama win is huge to help offset that. The question will be what kind of showing will Tennessee have at Georgia in a few weeks?
7. Texas
The win over Michigan looked impressive early, before we knew how bad Michigan was. The Longhorns have looked good, but a step behind the elites based off their home showing against Georgia.
6. Indiana
Kicking butt and taking names. Indiana hasn't played much of a schedule but has easily disposed of everyone on it. The Hoosiers earn style points each week and are rewarded handsomely for doing so in the initial rankings.
5. Miami
The Hurricanes are unbeaten and let's not pretend that brand names don't matter when it comes to this, regardless of what the committee says. Miami senaks into the top five despite having to fight off some real scares to date.
4. BYU
The Cougars sneak past Miami in the inital rankings in large part due to the early-September win over SMU, which very well could be Miami's opponent in an ACC championship game early in December.
3. Ohio State
The defense continues to be as good as any in the nation and the Penn State win was again huge. The only blemish came against the team who has the most impressive win of any to date.
2. Georgia
Of the true contenders, nobody has played a tougher schedule to date than Georgia. It hasn't always been pretty, but it has been efficient. Now comes another huge test in a trip to Ole Miss.
1. Oregon
As no-brainer as it gets at this point as the unbeaten Ducks have the best win of any team in the nation with their victory over Ohio State.