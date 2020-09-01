SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Former Notre Dame/NFL QB Steve Beuerlein To Join Irish Breakdown Team

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame season is less than two weeks away, and the Irish finally released kickoff times and broadcast information for most of their home games. Notre Dame and NBC also informed Irish fans of a change in their broadcast team for the season.

Well, the content at Irish Breakdown is also going to look a lot different in 2020, and the contributors to the site are going to be different. We'll have a number of different contributors bringing you a more expanded content package.

One of those contributors is Steve Beuerlein, a former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback that will be providing analysis of Notre Dame games for Irish Breakdown. Steve and I talk about our plans in the podcast below:

Beuerlein played at Notre Dame from 1983-86 before he embarked on a 17-year NFL career. He played with six different organizations (Raiders, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars, Panthers, Broncos) and won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys (XXVII). In 1999, Beuerlein led the NFL with 4,436 passing yards and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl.

He spent the last 15 years doing color for NFL games while working for CBS Sports. In the podcast above he discusses the work he still plans to do with the NFL this season, but we also talk about what he'll be doing as part of our team at Irish Breakdown.

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
chamgel
chamgel

Huge addition to the staff here.. this site just keeps making moves to prove it provides the best coverage of ND

Fitz1105
Fitz1105

Great addition! Looking forward to you guys making sense of ND Football for me this season

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Did Notre Dame Save The 2020 College Football Season?

If a report from WolverineDigest is correct, it would seem Notre Dame played a major role in the ACC, SEC and Big 12 playing football in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

NDHoosier

Ranking The Schedule: How The Notre Dame Offense Stacks Up Against The Competition

Notre Dame should have one of the best offenses in the ACC in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Sporting News: Notre Dame 2nd In ACC Preseason Prediction

Notre Dame is expected to perform well in its first season in the ACC

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Kickoff Times/Networks Set For First Two Weeks Of The Season

The ACC announced kickoff times and networks for the first two weeks of the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

First Look At Florida State Shows A Potentially Dangerous Opponent

Florida State has the talent to give Notre Dame some problems when the two teams matchup in October

RPalmeri

It Seems Notre Dame Stadium Capacity Will Be Extremely Limited In 2020

It seems Notre Dame will not be allowing fans to attend home games for the 2020 season according to an unpublished page on the athletics website

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. Shines In Season Opener

Breaking down the season-opening performance of Notre Dame 2021 wide receiver commit Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Top Notre Dame Target Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Dominates On And Off The Field

One of Notre Dame's top remaining targets in 2021 is Titus-Mokiao-Atimalala, a leader on and off the field.

Nathan Erbach

by

StrongNTrue

Ranking The Irish: #15 - G Aaron Banks

Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks needs to be a consistent force for the Irish in 2020

Bryan Driskell