Former Notre Dame/NFL QB Steve Beuerlein To Join Irish Breakdown Team

The Notre Dame season is less than two weeks away, and the Irish finally released kickoff times and broadcast information for most of their home games. Notre Dame and NBC also informed Irish fans of a change in their broadcast team for the season.

Well, the content at Irish Breakdown is also going to look a lot different in 2020, and the contributors to the site are going to be different. We'll have a number of different contributors bringing you a more expanded content package.

One of those contributors is Steve Beuerlein, a former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback that will be providing analysis of Notre Dame games for Irish Breakdown. Steve and I talk about our plans in the podcast below:

Beuerlein played at Notre Dame from 1983-86 before he embarked on a 17-year NFL career. He played with six different organizations (Raiders, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars, Panthers, Broncos) and won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys (XXVII). In 1999, Beuerlein led the NFL with 4,436 passing yards and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl.

He spent the last 15 years doing color for NFL games while working for CBS Sports. In the podcast above he discusses the work he still plans to do with the NFL this season, but we also talk about what he'll be doing as part of our team at Irish Breakdown.

