Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price Sneaks Into Round 1: Social Media Reacts to the Irish Star's NFL Draft Moment

Just when it seemed like Notre Dame star running back Jadarian Price would have to wait until Friday to be picked in the 2026 NFL Draft, he got the call.



Seattle made Price the last pick in the first round on Thursday, giving Notre Dame a whale of a night.



First, it was Jeremiyah Love being selected No. 3 overall by Arizona, and then Price got his chance to be in the NFL Draft spotlight.

Jadarian Price Quick Hits



- Drafted: 1st Round, No. 32 overall by Seattle

- Notre Dame Rushing Stats: 1,692 yards, 21 TDs

- Price averaged 37.5 yards per kickoff return last year with two scores

Social Media Reaction to Jadarian Price Being Picked at the End of the First Round

This is an awful running back draft class - at least, it is after the two Notre Dame stars.



A few will go in the middle rounds, but with one pick to go on Thursday night, and with a massive drop-off after the Love and Price tandem, Seattle didn't take any chances and grabbed its guy at the 32.



With Price being selected with the final pick in the first round, Notre Dame became the first school ever to have the first two running backs selected in the NFL Draft.

Notre Dame has become the first program to have the first two running backs drafted in the same draft:



☘️ Jeremiyah Love (No. 3, Arizona)

☘️ Jadarian Price (No. 32, Seattle) — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) April 24, 2026

The NFL Draft Wait Was Worth it For Jadarian Price

Price is a 5-11, 203-pound speedster who can return kicks, has the upside to turn into a receiver, and can be a terror around the goal line when given the chance.



And thanks to being able to split time with Love, he has plenty of tread left on the tires. His durability hasn't been put to the test, but he held up just fine with close to 1,700 yards, 21 touchdowns, three receiving scores, and 41 kick returns over his three-year career.



Now he'll get a chance to take center stage as the main back for the best team in the NFL. Here's how the social media world reacted to the big late pick.

The last running back to be selected with the last pick in the first round was ...



LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.



Virginia Tech's David Wilson was selected by the New York Giants at the end of the 2012 first round, and before that, Arizona's Trung Candidate was picked 31st by the Rams in 2000.



And before that? Michigan's Jared Bunch to the Giants at the end of the 1991 draft, and Florida State's Dexter Carter went to San Francisco in 1990.

Marcus Freeman Had a Great One in the Irish Rotation

With Price and Love in the backfield, the Irish were third in the nation last season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for the nation's 17th-ranked rushing game. They were seventh in the country in 2024 - averaging 5.66 yards per carry - and averaged over 200 yards per game.

JADARIAN!!



You chose hard and it paid off!! pic.twitter.com/M4yMLSq1wj — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) April 24, 2026

What Did Marcus Freeman Really Think of Price?

The Super Bowl champion #Seahawks select Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price with the final pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. After losing Kenneth Walker in free agency, they add to the backfield here.



Here’s Marcus Freeman on @gmfb talking Price. pic.twitter.com/VkkuvQ2yLO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 24, 2026

Jadarian Price Will Have a Starring Role in Seattle

Price only carried the ball ten or more times twice in his first 23 games, and the 15-carry, 66-yard game in last year's win over NC State was the most work he received as a runner.



The Seattle Seahawks lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a knee injury. They needed a running back, and they got a great one in Price.

Jadarian Price is Ready for His Turn

Next Ben Stats: Jadarian Price might be the first ever first round pick with zero career college starts — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 24, 2026

The Call That's Worth the Wait, Part 2

And to think, Notre Dame is expected to be even better overall as a team this season.



No pressure, Aneyas Williams and Kedren Young - just try to follow two NFL first rounders.