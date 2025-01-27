Notre Dame Makes Joel Klatt's Way-Too-Early Top 10 for 2025
Notre Dame wrapped up the 2024 college football season one win shy of its ultimate goal, falling in the national championship game to Ohio State, 34-23.
Notre Dame loses some very key players from the 2024 squad but has recruited at a high level in recent years and has the clear goal of getting back in 2025.
Can it though is another question as the difference in top teams across college football is remarkably small in the transfer portal and NIL eras.
Joel Klatt Ranks Way-Too-Early Top 10 for 2025
Joel Klatt follows college football seemingly as close as anyone as he's on the call for a Big Ten game each week. In addition, Klatt releases a podcast a couple of times a week during the season.
Klatt recently released his "Way Too Early Top 10" for the 2025 college football season and again sees a big season ahead for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.
Klatt ranked Notre Dame sixth and said the following:
I love what Marcus Freeman is building in South Bend. That team was overmatched in the title game, but it continued to battle and made Ohio State sweat a little at the end. That's a testament to the culture at Notre Dame.
On top of that strong culture is an elite roster. I would be shocked if Notre Dame isn't back in the CFP next season. That's the level of coach Freeman is now. It'd be great if he stays at Notre Dame because I think he could win a national title there soon. The NFL is going to come knocking really soon, though. Also, Ohio State looms as a possibility for Freeman if Ryan Day were to ever leave. The former Buckeye would be the first call athletic director Ross Bjork would make.
Quarterback Riley Leonard is leaving, with either Steve Angeli or CJ Carr likely replacing him. Carr was a top 50 recruit in the 2024 class, so there's upside there. I think Notre Dame will have the best offensive line entering next season, while returning running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.
The defense will lose some key pieces, but what Notre Dame is building from a culture and depth standpoint showed it could lose guys to injury this past season and have a strong year. So, I have confidence in Freeman steering Notre Dame to another strong year.
Joel Klatt's Entire Way Too Early Top 10 for 2025
Klatt's full "Way Too Early" look at the top 10 for the 2025 season went as follows:
10. Michigan
9. LSU
8. Miami
7. Clemson
6. Notre Dame
5. Oregon
4. Georgia
3. Ohio State
2. Texas
1. Penn State
Notre Dame's 2025 Football Schedule
Notre Dame's 2025 football schedule is not yet fully complete, but 11 of the 12 opponents have been announced. There are still a few ACC opponents that the date of the contest has not yet been determined yet.
Aug. 31: at Miami (FL)
Sept. 13: vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 20: vs. Purdue
Sept. 27: at Arkansas
Oct. 4: vs. Boise State
Oct. 18: vs. USC
Nov. 8: vs. Navy
Dates to still be determined:
at Pitt
at Boston College
vs. Syracuse
vs. North Carolina State
One opponent still remains TBD as well