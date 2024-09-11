How Notre Dame Can Jumpstart Riley Leonard and the Offense
Notre Dame must change their approach to salvage the season
Notre Dame is ranked last or almost last in a multitude of offensive categories so far in 2024 when it comes to the passing game. From last in the country in pass efficiency, last in the country in TD passes with zero, to last in the country in 20-yard pass completions with only one, things are not going well.
It isn't a surprise to me that Notre Dame is struggling in this area, it is surprising to me the Irish are struggling to the extent they are. Things must change quickly with this offense if Notre Dame hopes to turn things around and salvage their season.
How Can Notre Dame open up the offense?
If Notre Dame is going to continue to play Leonard, and it seems that is the plan, it will need to adapt its approach to be successful. Leonard is a comfortable runner.
While nobody wants to see him take more hits and risk injury, there needs to be more planned runs with him moving forward on RPOs, option looks, and by moving the pocket.
While the downfield passing game continues to try and find itself, Notre Dame needs to lean into the terrific running back room and tight ends for help. These units feature your most proven skill players and must be leaned on while the receivers and Leonard try to find any sort of rhythm.
Notre Dame is in a tough spot right now and must use what they can trust the most while trying to improve in other areas.
