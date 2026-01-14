Notre Dame Lands Another Ohio State Transfer Wide Receiver

College football is the best, isn't it? Sports are unpredictable as a whole, that's why we love them, but arguably none are more unpredictable than college football, and this transfer portal window has been the perfect encapsulation of just that.



Imagine if I told you before the window closed that Notre Dame would be landing not one, but two Ohio State wide receivers who the Buckeyes desperately wanted to keep in Columbus.

The Fighting Irish have famously struggled to recruit the wideout position over the last decade plus, so what better way to land talent at the position than taking it away from the school that puts the most wide receivers into the league?



Genius.

Notre Dame Signs Ohio State transfer Mylan Graham

With the addition of Mylan Graham, who signed with the Fighting Irish today, Notre Dame has now added him and his teammate from Ohio State, Quincy Porter.



Porter was regarded as a five-star talent coming out of high school, with Graham just barely missing the five-star cut.



Regardless, Notre Dame has just landed two prominent talents at a massively important position.

Graham, a Fort Wayne, IN native, grew up with current Notre Dame star safety Tae Johnson. The duo continue to train together in their off-seasons and have remained great friends, despite originally taking different paths to their college football career.



It was reported during Graham's process of deciding to return to Ohio State or make the move to Notre Dame, that Johnson played a large role in the recruitment efforts.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer WR Mylan Graham has committed to Notre Dame, @Hayesfawcett3 reports☘️https://t.co/9HRKmyrKQA pic.twitter.com/l07bRPpAOi — On3 (@On3) January 13, 2026

It was not initially anticipated that Graham or Porter would enter the transfer portal, much less end up at Notre Dame, but offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline departing Columbus to become the head coach at USF has changed everything.

Last season for the Buckeyes, Graham caught six passes for 93 yards in five games played, according to ESPN. Despite Ohio State always keeping an embarrassment of riches in its wide receiver room, it is understandable why Graham wanted to play more and elected to hit the portal and go to Notre Dame to seek just that.

Truth be told, Graham would have played more this season for the Buckeyes, but not much more. Ohio State still returns star wideouts Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss, along with true freshman five-star pass-catcher Chris Henry Jr.



Competition would be stiff yet again for Graham, but he walks into a Notre Dame receivers room where he can be one of the main guys on day one.