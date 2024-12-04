What Lessons Notre Dame Can Take From Their Victory Over USC
This was a good test for the Irish against a roster with flashy athletes
In some ways, the Northern Illinois game was a pivotal moment for the 2024 Irish team. This embarrassing loss was apparently the wake-up call that the team needed as it hasn't lost a game since and has secured a home game hosting CFP seed in spite of, and in some ways even because of, what happened in this game.
With this learning lesson in mind, what can the Irish take away from the USC battle? Plenty. This game was no full-on blowout. The Trojans have much more raw talent than the other nine teams Notre Dame has played since week two, and that showed. This was a real test for Notre Dame and one it can use as a CFP primer.
Notre Dame has a list of things to work on over the next three weeks
It's very helpful that Notre Dame played one of the most athletic teams on the schedule right before entering CFP play. This increase in talent shed some areas the Irish might want to work on for the next few weeks, like getting a more consistent pass rush and being less grabby in the secondary come to mind.
I like that Notre Dame was challenged in this final game. This rivalry feel and intensity is what every playoff game will look and feel like, this was very good preparation for those moments and was a stern test the Irish ultimately passed.
