Notre Dame Nation Is On Edge, Little Attention Being Paid To Navy

It has been a rough two weeks for the entire Irish ecosystem. First, Notre Dame did not play a complete and solid football game against BYU and suffered its first loss of 2026 as a result. Then, on the Irish's off week, BYU promptly came back to earth and lost to an unranked UCF team, adding to the Notre Dame frustration.



Now, Irish fans are stuck asking themselves, what comes next?

There's a difference between Notre Dame fans, the media, and the actual program itself

Notre Dame squares off with Navy this week, but you'd hardly know it based on the chatter of the fans and media, and it's understandable yet dangerous. Because of the odd timing of things, Notre Dame's loss to BYU, the off week, BYU's loss to UCF, and the Navy game standing between what has happened and the Miami game coming after Navy, Irish fans are focusing on Miami already, Notre Dame's last shot at true redemption in this regular season.

It makes perfect sense that Irish fans want to get to the next "real" test when Miami heads to South Bend, but the team must beat Navy in order for the Miami game to carry much weight at all. I truly hope this is a moment in time where the disconnect between Irish fans, media, and the actual team is real and healthy.



Notre Dame needs to focus fully on defeating Navy this week, even if the fan base is already wondering what November 7th will bring.

Game week



Clash for the Rip Miller Trophy



at Navy

📍 Foxborough, Massachusetts

📆 Saturday, Oct. 31

⏰ 12 PM ET

📺 ABC#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/v5DuEFwnmH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 26, 2026

Notre Dame can gain back some confidence against 2-5 Navy

For the Irish fan base, nothing short of beating Miami is going to make anyone feel any better. But Miami isn't until next week. All the Irish can do this weekend is get back on the winning side of the ledger and build back up at least some good vibes.

This is not a particularly good Navy team, as evidenced by its 2-5 record. The Midshipmen currently rank dead last in pass-efficiency defense, allowing an almost unbelievable 14 yards per completion and a 70% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks.



This is a perfect opportunity for CJ Carr and, hopefully, more than three receivers to be able to find some rhythm, success, and confidence before the matchup with the Hurricanes.

As for the Notre Dame defense, which played passively, soft, and back on their heels against BYU, crashing downhill on Navy's option offense provides a great chance to become the aggressor again and dictate play rather than react to it.



This matchup is not exciting, but it could play an important role in Notre Dame's confidence entering the Miami game, which will dictate the success or failure of the regular season.