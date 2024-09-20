Notre Dame vs. Miami Expert Betting Picks
Three weeks ago Notre Dame was the sweetheart of college football, going on the road and upsetting Texas A&M, taking home its biggest road win in over a decade.
Two weeks ago Northern Illinois sent shockwaves through the college football world by upsetting Notre Dame despite being a nearly four-touchdown underdog in South Bend.
Last week Notre Dame took out a bunch of frustration on Purdue, handing the Boilermakers their worst loss in program history, 66-7 last week.
So which Notre Dame team shows up as a second MAC program visits South Bend this weekend?
As of Thursday evening, Notre Dame sits as a 27.5-point favorite with a total of 43.5 points.
With that in mind, here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff sees happening on Saturday.
Notre Dame Football vs. Miami University Predictions: Nathan Erbach
This is a score prediction that’s been on my mind all week and I can’t shake it. Miami has a tough defense and ironically enough, Notre Dame might face the two best teams in the MAC this year.
However, this Miami team is not great on the ground and to beat Notre Dame you need to be to run the ball.
Notre Dame’s offense picks up where it left off vs. Purdue. Gets up early and it’s never really close.
Notre Dame 45, Miami 9
Notre Dame Football vs. Miami University Predictions: Mason Plummer
Miami is not particularly great against the run and running the ball is just about the only thing Notre Dame is doing well offensively right now. Expect Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price to both have big days again as the Irish roll to the first home win of the season. Ideally, Riley Leonard will build on last week and continue to get more comfortable with throwing the ball, as Louisville looms next week.
Expect the Notre Dame defense to suffocate veteran quarterback Brett Gabbert and force a few turnovers. Irish roll to 3-1.
Notre Dame comes out and handles a MAC team the way it should handle a MAC team.
Notre Dame 45, Miami 10
Expect the Notre Dame defense to suffocate veteran quarterback Brett Gabbert and force a few turnovers. Irish roll to 3-1
Notre Dame Football vs. Miami University Predictions: John Kennedy
After blasting Purdue at their place last weekend, Notre Dame returns home to face old friend of the program Chuck Martin and his Redhawks as they visit from the MAC conference. Certainly, Irish fans will be a bit uneasy easing into this game given what happened 2 weeks ago in Notre Dame Stadium under similar circumstances. I believe the Irish have learned their lesson.
Notre Dame's defense will be up for the task and will hold the Redhawks down and the Irish offense will still have bouts of ineffectiveness but will rip off enough splash plays from Jeremiyah Love and JD Price to take a sizeable lead.
Notre Dame 38, Miami 13
Notre Dame Football vs. Miami University Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
Notre Dame showed what it is capable of last week on both sides of the ball and Saturday presents another tune up before a big game against Lousiville to close September.
I think Notre Dame has woken up after the jarring defeat against Northern Illinois, but Miami will try and slow things down and limit possessions like the Huskies did two weeks ago. I don't expect this one to come down to the wire, but I don't expect a Purdue type event to transpire, either. Here's to hoping for a pass longer than 20 yards down field to be completed by Riley Leonard.
Notre Dame 31, Miami 10
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated:
Notre Dame football in modern day can thank Miami (Ohio) for helping rescue it
Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart After Significant Injuries Sustained in Purdue Game
Notre Dame needs exact kind of recruit that rival USC just landed
Notre Dame Bowl Projections Following Purdue Blowout
ESPN Computer Model Very High Again on Notre Dame After Domination of Purdue
How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on Notre Dame vs. Miami Game this Saturday
Notre Dame Passing Game Breakdown Featuring Two Former Players