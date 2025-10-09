Notre Dame and NC State's Weird-Weather History
Notre Dame (3-2) squares off with NC State (4-2) this Saturday, and for a pleasant change, normal weather is expected in South Bend. The latest weather forecasts call for a nearly perfect mid-October day with a high of 61 degrees, while it looks to be partly cloudy during the game.
For those going, it should be one of those special days on campus where the Golden Dome beams a bit brighter under the bright sun and against a blue-sky background.
This is rare for Notre Dame and North Carolina State, though, as in their three meetings all-time in the regular season, weather has certainly played a factor. Here's a quick look back.
2023: Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
Notre Dame traveled to NC State early in the 2023 season, only to have to sit through a rain/lightning delay that lasted an hour and 45 minutes in the first half. Thunderstorms entered the area not long after the game started, prompting the delay.
The game is perhaps most remembered for Notre Dame running back Audric Estime taking a handoff on the first play back from the delay for a long touchdown run. He said after the game that during the delay, he stayed nourished by eating a hot dog, which will occasionally still get brought up by Notre Dame fans.
2017: No. 9 Notre Dame 35, No. 14 NC State 14
There wasn't a delay in this one due to the weather but the gales of November came early as temperatures were pretty well below their averages for the 2017 meeting between the two teams in late-October. Saturday will be just the second trip to Notre Dame Stadium all-time for the Wolfpack, as the teams have split the all-time series, 2-2.
2016: NC State 10, Notre Dame 3
When you talk about all-time weather games regarding Notre Dame football, this one will forever rank near the top of the list. In the middle of a literal hurricane, Notre Dame made its first trip to NC State in early-October of 2016 and things couldn't have gone worse.
Botched field goal attempts, mishandled snaps on punts, and a whole lot of incomplete passes. Despite the extremely wet and windy conditions, Notre Dame came out and threw the ball 26 times: for all of 54 yards (2.1 yards per attempt).
The only touchdown of the game came in the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to take the decisive 10-3 lead.