While Notre Dame lost one red and white Big Ten team from future schedules earlier this year, it just gained a new one.



The Indiana Hoosiers might not be interested in playing Notre Dame in the forseeable future, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers are.



Notre Dame and Nebraska announced a home-and-home deal between the programs that will be played in South Bend in 2032 and in Lincoln in 2033.

The two have not met since playing a home-and-home in the 2000 and 2001 seasons, with Nebraska winning both of those matchups.



Quick thoughts and takeaways from the series announcement on Wednesday.

Old Rivals Reunite

Before USC, Nebraska was Notre Dame's western-most rival. The two played 11-straight seasons from 1915 to 1925, with the teams splitting the games at 5-5-1.



While Nebraska fans today are known for being as hospitable as any in the country, the Cornhuskers crowd wasn't exactly a welcoming one to Knute Rockne's squad for that 1925 game - and the series was then called off going forward.

From the Nebraska State Historical Society:



Nebraska football coach Ernest Bearg said that Notre Dame officials “informed me that the game in Lincoln was played in an atmosphere of hostility and that the klan spirit was apparently dominant in Lincoln.” This wasn’t empty talk. The Ku Klux Klan had 5,000 members in Lincoln at the time, about 10 percent of the city’s population. The organization was not just anti-black; it also hated Catholics and ethnic minorities. For his part, Coach Bearg blamed the decision on “disgruntled gamblers in South Bend” who were tired of losing their money. Either way, Nebraska and Notre Dame did not play each other again for twenty-two years

Props to Nebraska for Timing of Game

If you were to listen to those from a certain Big Ten member school, you would think that playing a non-conference game after the first few weeks of September was illegal. As it turns out, that's not the case as Nebraska and Notre Dame will play the weekend before Halloween in both 2032 and 2033.



Here's to hoping Nebraska is fighting to be toward the top of the Big Ten finally by then.



Quick thought - will either current head coach be employed by their current school by then?

Notre Dame's Schedules for 2032 and 2033

Notre Dame now has 10 games set for the 2032 season and nine for 2033, and plenty more big names in the years to come.

2032 Notre Dame Schedule:

at Florida

at Georgia Tech

at Miami

at Navy

at Nebraska

vs. Clemson

vs. Florida State

vs. Louisville

vs. Wake Forest

vs. USC



With 10 of the 12 games filled out, Notre Dame is set to play six ACC opponents, two Big Ten foes, and one from both the SEC and American. Any chance a Big 12 team will emerge for a home-and-home in 2032 and 2033 to have Notre Dame square off against a team from each Power Four conference in both of those years?

2033 Notre Dame Schedule:

at Michigan

at Clemson

at Duke

at Boston College

at Louisville

vs. Virginia Tech

vs. Pittsburgh

vs. USC

vs. Nebraska



Nine of the 12 games for 2033 have been officially named. One would assume the Navy series will be renewed by then to bring it to ten, leaving two more spots. Again, is a Big 12 team possibly headed to the Notre Dame schedule here?

Memories of Stupidity from 2000

I have been a Notre Dame fan for as long as I can remember, but something changed in 2000. That year my sister was a freshman at St. Mary's and I went from really liking Notre Dame football to it becoming an obsession.



The Week 2 game against Nebraska still stands out to me for the stupidity of Bob Davie.



Big-time underdog Notre Dame had No. 1 Nebraska on the ropes late thanks to two special teams touchdowns. Instead of trying to go for it late, Bob Davie chose to sit on the ball and play for overtime.



Which Eric Crouch ended with his feet.



Hopefully 2032 and 2033 can erase some of those bad memories.

Notre Dame's Losing Streak to Nebraska

Notre Dame trails the all-time series to Nebraska, 8-7-1 and hasn't beaten the Cornhuskers since 1948.



Safe to say it's time for that streak to stop.

Bucket List Destination for Notre Dame Fans

The last time Nebraska came to Notre Dame Stadium in 2000, not only did Bob Davie play it too safe in going for overtime, but seemingly 75% of the Notre Dame fans with tickets sold them to Nebraska fans.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhusker fans celebrate with running back Emmett Johnson (21) after a touchdown during the game against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't expect Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to be full of Notre Dame fans in 2032, but I know I'll be doing whatever I can to make that trip happen. I've always heard great things about Nebraska fans and the environment in Lincoln, and look forward to finally really having a reason to go when I'm...dear Lord, I'll be 46.